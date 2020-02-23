Radical Sikh outfit urges Trump to exert pressure on India

Ahead of the President Donald Trump’s visit to India, radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa has urged the U.S. to exert pressure on India to ensure respect for human rights of minorities and acceptance of their right to sovereign self-rule through the right to self-determination.

In a letter to Mr. Trump, the outfit has alleged that an anti-Pakistan, anti-Muslim and anti-minority euphoria was on full swing to polarise society along communal lines in India.

“As you would be descending on Indian soil, your friend Narendra Modi and his party — Bharatiya Janata Party — continues its march against minorities and nationalities,” Kanwar Pal Singh wrote in the letter addressed to the U.S. Embassy in Delhi.

The outfit also urged the U.S. to take a lead in playing pro-active role to protect the rights of oppressed people in the region.

“We believe as a leader of the world, the U.S. cannot afford to take sides. Mr. President, your photo opportunities with Narendra Modi were being exploited by India to continue subjugation of a large section of Indian society and repression against Kashmiris in particular,” the letter added.

Mr. Kanwal Pal said that BJP’s attempt to convert India into a “'Hindu India'” was a direct threat to identity and existence of minorities. “If not stopped, it would lead to dangerous repercussions,” he added.