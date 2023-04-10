Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s close aide Pappalpreet Singh arrested

April 10, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Chandigarh

Punjab Police on April 10 said they have arrested Pappalpreet Singh, a close aide of pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh. Inspector General of Police Sikhchain Singh Gill said that Pappalpreet Singh has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

Pappalpreet Singh and Amritpal Singh had been on the run since March 18, when the police launched a crackdown against Amritpal and his outfit Waris Punjab De.

Pappalpreet is considered to be Amritpal’s mentor and has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan’s ISI.

The radical preacher escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

