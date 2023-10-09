Radical elements with 'pro-Pakistan' mindset flourished under Congress government in Rajasthan: BJP leader Nitin Patel

October 09, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Ahmedabad

BJP leader and former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on October 9 alleged that radical elements having a "pro-Pakistan" mindset have flourished during the five-year rule of the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Mr. Patel expressed confidence that people will make his party victorious in the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan. The BJP in July appointed Mr. Patel as co-incharge for the Rajasthan polls.

The Election Commission of India on October 9 announced that Assembly polls in Rajasthan will be held on November 23 and votes will be counted on December 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters at his residence in Ahmedabad following the announcement of poll dates, Mr. Patel claimed that the people of Rajasthan are fed up with the Congress and are eager to uproot its government.

"Anti-social as well as radical elements having a pro-Pakistan mindset have not only flourished, but also received government's protection during the five-year rule of Congress in Rajasthan," Mr. Patel alleged.

"It resulted in the collapse of the law and order situation. Corruption and crimes against women were also rampant. Incidents of eve-teasing are taking place almost daily," he further claimed.

Mr. Patel said the BJP is "committed" to form the next government in Rajasthan after the elections. He also raised the issue of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur in Rajasthan who was killed by two men last year.

"Under the Congress, people cannot even celebrate their festivals in a peaceful manner. The people of Rajasthan have not yet forgotten how Kanhaiya Lal, an innocent man, was killed by terrorist elements. People are now eager to remove such a government and I am confident that they will choose the BJP this time," said Mr. Patel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.