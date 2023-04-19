Racket of dummies appearing in board and recruitment exams busted in Gujarat

April 19, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - AHMEDABAD

As if the paper leaks in the State recruitment examinations were not enough, the Gujarat Police have busted a State-wide racket that provides dummy candidates for attending government recruitment as well as board examinations, on behalf of other candidates in the State.

So far, the police have arrested six persons including four masterminds, while two government employees had reportedly appeared as dummy candidates in the recruitment exams.

The FIR lodged by the Bhavnagar Police stated that the accused used to charge anywhere between ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh for finding a dummy, and facilitate its entry into the examination-hall.

The dummy appearing in the exam would be paid ₹25,000.

The police claimed that the racket in Bhavnagar had been flourishing since 2012 and booked 36 people, out of which 6 have so far been nabbed.

As per the details shared by the police in the FIR, three Bhavnagar-based accused Sharad Panot, Prakash or P.K. Dave and Baldev Rathod, had allegedly forged hall-tickets of candidates for government recruitment examinations and board examinations of Class 10 and 12.

The three accused, along with Pradeep Baraiya, are government employees and said to be the masterminds of the racket.

Accordingly, Sharad Panot is a government school teacher, Dave is a block resource cluster coordinator for government schools while Baraiya is a clerk in a local court in Bhavnagar.

According to the Bhavnagar Police, two of the booked persons were sanitary inspectors who had paid ₹12 lakh to Baraiya.

So far, the police have unearthed how dummy candidates hired by the accused had appeared in the board exams for Class X and Class XII and recruitment exams for posts like sanitary inspector, livestock inspector, forest guard, laboratory technicians, multipurpose health workers, clerks and peons in the courts.

During the probe, the police questioned Milan Baraiya, who spilled the beans by revealing that he had appeared as a dummy candidate in half a dozen exams at the instance of the masterminds.

On Monday, the Bhavnagar Police arrested Sanjay Pandya from the State Police Training Academy, where he was undergoing police sub-inspector training.