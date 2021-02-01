R-Day violence: Punjab sets up helpline for missing persons

CHANDIGARH

01 February 2021 19:40 IST

State ministers meet Home Minister Amit Shah amid growing unease

Amid growing concerns over more than 100 persons from Punjab reportedly missing in the Delhi-Haryana region since the Republic Day tractor parades, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced a helpline number, 112, to report all such instances.

The Chief Minister said his cabinet colleagues had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue and he would personally take up the cases of such missing persons-farmers with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Our hearts are with those fighting for their rights at the Delhi borders,” said the Chief Minister, appealing to the people of Punjab to immediately dial 112 to report any case of a person missing during the tractor parade, even if no cases had been filed with respect of such persons so far.

Advertising

Advertising

“We will do everything possible to locate those who are missing. We are trying to get details and will ensure that they return to their homes,” said Captain Amarinder during a virtual event, attended by sarpanches of various villages, who expressed concern over the issue.

The Chief Minister’s directives and appeal followed Sunday’s statement by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, claiming that more than 100 persons were missing since the tractor parade and incidents of violence in Delhi on Republic Day.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also announced that the party had established a control room along with a helpline at Gurdwara Rakabjang Sahib in Delhi to provide assistance, including legal aid, to farmer families whose members were reported missing since January 26 or had been arrested.