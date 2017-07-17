Presidential election voting: Quick work in Assam

The voting for the presidential poll in Assam on Monday was completed more than three hours before the time limit.

“The voting went very peacefully and there was no issue at all. Former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta voted last around 1.40 p.m.,” Principal Secretary to the Assam Assembly Mrigendra Kumar Deka said.

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and BPF member Kamal Shing Narzary are supposed to have voted in Delhi, he said. The rest 124 MLAs of the 126-member House voted before noon.

Three AIUDF MPs, Badruddin Ajmal, Radheshyam Biswas and Sirajuddin Ajmal, voted in the Assembly.

“We will have to wait till 5 p.m. as mandated by the Election Commission. After that we will seal the ballot box and keep it in the strong room,” Mr. Deka said.