Question papers of U.P. Board exam go viral; police complaint filed in Agra

March 01, 2024 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - Lucknow

The District Inspector of Schools in Agra on Thursday petitioned the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against centre superintendent of an inter college and others for making viral the question papers of Mathematics and Biology for Class 12 Uttar Pradesh Board during the exam.

“Today, at 3:11 p.m. in a WhatsApp group named All Principals Agra, the question papers of Mathematics and Biology was made viral in between the examination. On enquiry, it come to notice that a computer operator working at Antar Singh Inter College, Agra did the act. Hence, I request you to register an FIR against him and the others like centre superintendent Rajendra Singh, static magistrate Gajendra Singh and others, so that the sanctity of the examination be maintained,” reads the petition submitted by Dinesh Kumar, District Inspector of Schools, Agra to the Fatehpur Sikri police station. The petition is also marked to the Police Commissioner, Agra Commissionerate, District Magistrate Agra and other senior officials.

After the incident, Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP government alleging that the future of youth and children in Uttar Pradesh is bleak due to continuous paper leaks. “The future of the youth and children of Uttar Pradesh has become bleak due to the way papers from competitive examinations to Uttar Pradesh Board are continuously being leaked during the rule of BJP government. Now the image of BJP has been completely tarnished not only among the youth but also among the children who will vote for the first time and also among their parents. The BJP is actually against the family system. The anti-family BJP can never know the pain of how family members sacrifice their lives to educate their children and how paper leaks cause mental frustration in children,” wrote Mr. Yadav on X (formerly Twitter).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.