Question over BJP’s CM face back in focus in Chhattisgarh

January 10, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - BHOPAL

Developments over the past three days have once again shifted the spotlight to the BJP’s face for this year’s Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh and the question of where does three-time former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh figure in the party’s electoral calculations.

During a public rally in Korba on January 7, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was fulsome in his praise for Dr. Singh and the work the party had undertaken while he was in power for 15 years.

“Tell me, before Raman Singh became your Chief Minister, did you receive [free PDS] rice at your doorstep? Chawal Wale Baba [a moniker Mr. Singh had earned for his subsidised rice distribution schemes] did the work of sending rice, Congress people are now consuming your share of rice,” said Mr. Shah, who mentioned Dr. Singh thrice in his speech, highlighting his other welfare measures such as providing footwear to rural women.

Since appointing Arun Sao and Narayan Chandel as the State president and the Leader of the Opposition respectively in last August, senior leaders of the party have often ducked the question of who would be the party’s “face for 2023” and steered clear of using Dr. Singh’s name during big ticket events.

Mr. Shah’s public endorsement of his track record thus prompted speculations if there was a rethink on the party’s strategy of grooming new leaders by moving away from Dr. Singh’s shadow and on recasting caste equations [Mr. Sao and Mr. Chandel are both from OBC communities while Dr. Singh is a Thakur].

A day later, however, pointing at status quo vis-à-vis the party’s stand, BJP’s State in-charge Om Mathur told journalists in Bilaspur that it was his party’s tradition and policy that the parliamentary board takes a call if it was to project a Chief Ministerial face or not. The same would be the case with Chhattisgarh, which goes into poll in November, he added.

‘A margadarshak’

Notably, Dr. Singh was the only leader whose face was missing from the party’s posters welcoming Mr. Mathur, prompting another buzz. LoP Mr. Chandel did not respond to the questions on the former CM’s absence from the publicity material but clarified that “Raman Singh ji is our respected leader who commands a complete respect within the party. He is our senior leader and a margadarshak (guide)“.

The issue in the context of Mr. Mathur’s purported statement was picked by the ruling Congress. The party’s spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla asserted that Mr. Mathur, by announcing that the BJP will not put forward any face in the upcoming elections, had accepted the fact that the BJP did not have “a face of the stature of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel”. The issue spilled over to the State BJP press conference in Rajnandgaon on Monday, when Arun Sao, the State president, again ducked the question.

Sources and observers say that with the leadership question settled in the opposite camp, not projecting a face could provide an edge to the Congress, but going back to Dr. Singh could have more cons.

“Party workers are finding it difficult to accept Dr. Singh as their leader, because in the last BJP term they found themselves completely sidelined. On the other side, different factions inside the BJP, say Ramvichar Netam, Brijmohan Agrawal and Saroj Pandey all have their supporters, who were mum till the party was backing Dr. Singh. But as the party conveyed there isn’t any face and that there is a level playing field for all, people from these factions have started naming their respective leaders as the next face,” said Harsh S. Dubey, a Raipur-based political commentator, who insists that the situation has created confusion.

He, however, added that the BJP has been able to enthuse some of its cadre on the ground, but not much of it has been entirely because of Mr. Sao and Mr. Chandel.

“We can’t ignore Ajay Jamwal’s [State BJP General Secretary (Org.)] efforts and his State-wide meetings and tour. Also the recent visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (to unveil Dilip Singh Judev’s statue in Jashpur) has also charged up the RSS workers across the State,” said Mr. Dubey.