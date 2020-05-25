Other States

Question in Goa Board’s Class X English exam stokes row

In the English exam held last week, the controversial question described a conversation between two persons, where one says he has to opt for a job in Portugal because of jobs being scarce here, and that one needs to have influence and money to get a job.

A question in the Goa Board’s Class X English exam paper has stirred a controversy as it allegedly portrays the State government in poor light and refers to corruption in recruitment.

The ruling BJP has demanded action in the matter, while the opposition Congress said the question reflects the “reality of the state government.”

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary School Education Chairman Ramakrishna Samant on Monday said an inquiry would be initiated into how such a question was included in the English paper of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam.

“We will conduct an inquiry into it immediately, Mr. Samant said.

Goa is a former Portuguese colony. It was liberated from the Portuguese rule in 1961.

State BJP general secretary Narendra Sawaikar also demanded strict action in the matter.

“The Goa Board should immediately initiate strict action against the paper setter, moderator and whosoever is involved in the process of this paper setting. This act has to be punished,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Former Goa BJP chief Rajendra Arlekar said the question provokes an “anti-Goa and anti-India feeling“.

Portuguese stooges in Goa Board? Look at question D of English paper of SSCE. Provoking anti-Goa and anti-India feeling. Paper setter must be punished,” he tweeted.

Goa Surakasha Manch (GSM) president Subhash Velingkar said the question “smacks of pro-Portuguese mentality.”

Mr. Velingkar, who is the former Goa RSS chief, demanded that the name of the paper setter and the board of studies which approved the question paper be made public.

He also demanded an inquiry into the matter and action against those found guilty.

However, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said the question reflects current reality of the state government.

No need to change the voice. Message is loud and clear in this question of SSC exam paper. The @BJP4Goa Government under @goacm @DrPramodPSawant is corrupt. Now the ’Defects’ are visible even in Education System,” he tweeted.

