Quarantined workers leave a colourful thank you card

Prabhat Gouda painting on a wall of the building at Nimundia village serving as quarantine centre.

BERHAMPUR

22 May 2020 18:41 IST

Returnees have used their time to paint and brighten the walls of the Temporary Medical Centres

Among the thousands of migrant workers who have returned to Odisha’s Ganjam district, some have used their 21-day mandatory quarantine to leave a colourful thank you card in the public buildings that serve as Temporary Medical Centres (TMCs) for them.

They want to leave behind some beautiful memories on the walls of the buildings where they stayed.

The walls of a marriage hall at Nimundia village of Kavisuryanagar block are now coming alive with paintings of mythological figures, freedom fighters and patriots thanks to Prabhat Gouda, an engineering student at a college in Surat. Prabhat was quarantined at the marriage hall-turned-TMC with his mother and brother after they returned to Odisha on May 7.

The Goudas from Baunsia village were staying in Surat where his father worked. While his father had returned to Odisha before the lockdown and could not return to his workplace, the rest of the family were stranded in Gujarat.

Painting has been Prabhat’s hobby since childhood and he was determined to spend the quarantine productively. To spend the 21 days creatively, he took permission from the local sarpanch and began work on the walls of the marriage hall.

In another TMC in the district, Purna Chandar Dakua and Santosh Kumar Jena are at work on the campus of the government school in Dhumachhai panchayat. The youth from Belaguntha block were working as ornament designers in Coimbatore when the lockdown forced them to return on May 13. When they were brought to this school-turned-TMC, they requested the headmaster of the school to arrange for paint and brushes.

Mr. Dakua and Mr. Jena say they will never forget their quarantine spent in the rural school.

“So, we want to leave behind our memory for the students when school reopens for them at the end of the COVID-19 threat,” they said.

The blank walls of the classrooms now replicate famous tourist spots across the country or show portraits of national leaders.