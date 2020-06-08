Quarantine centre under scanner

A quarantine centre in Manipur’s Churachandpur has come under the scanner after its inmates allegedly partied throwing all caution to the wind.

Locals drew the attention of the district authorities after two videos purportedly on the inmates of the Bimala Raina Government Quarantine Centre went viral. The videos showed a few young men and women dancing, holding hands.

‘Corona Devi puja’

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has turned in a female deity in Assam where the total number of positive cases reached 2,565 on Sunday.

Since Saturday, people in at least five districts on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra have undertaken ‘Corona Devi puja’, offering prayers to spare them her wrath.