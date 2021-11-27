Quake of 6.1 magnitude jolts Northeast, Bengal

Its epicentre was near Myanmar border

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the Northeast region, including Assam and Mizoram, and West Bengal on Friday morning, the National Seismology Department said.

The epicentre was near the boundary with Myanmar, as per the data shared by the Department. It was recorded at 5.15 a.m., at a depth of 35 km, the data showed.

The jolts were experienced in several places in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura, as well as in West Bengal, including Kolkata, Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, the officials said. “The quake could be felt almost everywhere in West Bengal,” a senior official of the State Disaster Management Department said. The Northeastern region sits on a high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the area.