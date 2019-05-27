Quake hits Bankura district

A low-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale, shook West Bengal’s Bankura district and its nearby areas on Sunday, the Met department said here.

A tweet by the India Meteorological Department said the quake hit Bankura at 10.39 a.m.

Official sources in Jharkhand said that tremors were also felt in the Santhal Pargana region of the neighbouring State, mainly in Dumka, Rajmahal and Deoghar districts. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property so far from anywhere, according to reports.

The epicentre of the quake was 10 km below the surface at latitude 23.3° north and longitude 86.9° east.