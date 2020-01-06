‘Putting protesters in jail shameful’

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to seek an apology from the public for putting anti-citizenship law protesters behind bars without thorough investigation. She dubbed it as “highly shameful and condemnable”.

“In Uttar Pradesh, especially in Bijnor, Sambhal, Meerut, Muzzafarnagar, Firozabad and other districts, innocent people have been sent to jail for protesting against the CAA/NRC without an investigation. This issue has also been raised by the media and is highly shameful and condemnable,” Ms. Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

‘Seek apology’

Accusing the Yogi Adityanath-government of jailing anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters without proper investigation, she asked them to seek an apology from the public.

Ms. Mayawati also demanded financial assistance to those killed in the protests.