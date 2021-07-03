Pushkar Singh Dhami to be the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

NEW DELHI

Mr. Dhami, who is a two-time MLA from Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district, replaces Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned on Friday evening

Pushkar Singh Dhami, a two term MLA from Khatima is the new chief minister of Uttarakhand after the State legislature party elected him as its leader on Saturday, following the resignation of Tirath Singh Rawat the previous evening.

Mr. Rawat had quit citing constitutional reasons, of not seeing his way clear to getting elected as a member of the Assembly in Uttarakhand within the stipulated six month period, and he continues to be a Lok Sabha MP from the state. “Given the constitutional crisis, I felt it was right for me to resign. Bypolls could not be held because of COVID19,” Mr. Rawat had said in a brief statement on Friday.

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP general secretary D. Purandareshwari were appointed as central observers to supervise the election of a new leader by the legislature party, and held the meeting at the Bijapur guest house in Dehradun on Saturday afternoon. Mr. Dhami, 45, has been associated with the BJP ever since he entered student politics and has also been chief of the state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) the youth wing of the BJP twice in his career, apart from being state general secretary and vice president. In a sense he has worked his way up the party hierarchy in the state.

While he hasn’t held any administrative or ministerial position in the state government till now, the BJP is hoping that a youthful chief minister with a clean slate could help it wipe out some of the mistakes made by it in the State, which sees a third chief minister at the helm in seven months. “Pushkar Dhami is a second term MLA from Khatima, in Udham Singh Nagar and his constituency borders Nepal, and he is from Pithoragarh. He has been at the helm of several agitations by farmers against then Congress led governments and is considered to be very close to former chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari,” said a senior party leader.

Mr. Tomar, after the conclusion of the legislature party meet, said that no other name had been proposed at the meeting and Mr Dhami’s election had been unanimous. Former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat was also present at the meet.

“My party has appointed a common worker, son of an ex-serviceman, who was born in Pithoragarh to serve the state. We will work together for people’s welfare. We accept the challenge of serving people with everyone’s help, in a short time span,” said Mr. Dhami in his first remarks after his election as leader of the legislature party.

Mr. Dhami is a post graduate in management and public administration from Lucknow University, and has been closely associated with former chief minister and current Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Uttarakhand is scheduled to go to polls early next year and after the faux pas with regard to the party’s inability to get its previous choice, Tirath Singh Rawat a membership of the Uttarakhand Assembly, it was clear that the choice would now devolve upon one of the 57 MLAs of the BJP in the state.

Mr. Dhami’s road is not going to be smooth, he will have to unite the various factions in the state unit, soothe tempers over various acts of his predecessors especially in the running of Hindu shrines in the state, and prepare the party to face polls within months.