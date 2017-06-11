Purulia tense over social media posts

Purulia town in south-west Bengal is in the grip of tension after Saturday’s clash between two groups over social media posts that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

According to local residents, a few persons were injured in the violence. Rapid Action Force [RAF] has been deployed in the area.

A senior district police official said there had been “a law and order situation” in Purulia town. Police, he said, brought the situation under control.

“Tension started brewing about a couple of days back when a member of one community allegedly posted a comment on social media hurting the religious sentiments of the other community,” a resident of the area told The Hindu.