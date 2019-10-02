Puri-Shirdi Express bogies detached

Two bogies of the Puri-Shirdi Express got detached from the engine near Delang railway station in Odisha, a railway official said on Tuesday. All the passengers were safe but the train was delayed by an hour, he said.

The detachment took place a few minutes after the train left Jatni Station at 10 p.m. on Monday, the official said. Coach numbers S-4 and S-5 got detached as a coupling hook broke.