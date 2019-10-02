Other States

Puri-Shirdi Express bogies detached

more-in

Two bogies of the Puri-Shirdi Express got detached from the engine near Delang railway station in Odisha, a railway official said on Tuesday. All the passengers were safe but the train was delayed by an hour, he said.

The detachment took place a few minutes after the train left Jatni Station at 10 p.m. on Monday, the official said. Coach numbers S-4 and S-5 got detached as a coupling hook broke.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2019 10:35:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/puri-shirdi-express-bogies-detached/article29570129.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY