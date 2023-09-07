HamberMenu
Punjab’s tourism summit will elevate State’s economic prospects, says Minister

September 07, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann. File

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The first ‘Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart 2023’ would play a pivotal role in elevating the economic prospects of the State, Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan said on Wednesday.

“Tourism is not just an industry; it’s a window to our heritage and a testament to our hospitality,” she said at a press conference here. “Through the Punjab Tourism Summit, we are resolute in our mission to unveil the untapped treasures of Punjab to the world, showcasing our rich heritage and welcoming spirit,” the Minister said.

Plans to develop eco-tourism

Revealing plans to develop eco-tourism Ms. Mann said “We are opening our rivers, dams, forests and mountains to tourists while preserving and protecting our natural beauty, and this aligns with our commitment to eco-friendly tourism, promoting responsible exploration of our magnificent landscapes.”

She said that investors would be actively participating in the summit, and expressed hope that these partnerships and their potential would drive the growth of Punjab’s tourism sector.

The summit, scheduled to take place from September 11 to 13, would be a significant gathering of tourism stakeholders and investors from across the country. It would offer a unique platform to showcase the abundant tourism potential that Punjab had to offer, she said.

