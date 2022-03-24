Punjab’s fiscal position is ‘pathetic’, says Mann

Chief Minister demands a special financial package from the Centre for economic revival

Explaining the State’s “pathetic fiscal” position, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday sought a special financial package worth ₹1 lakh crore from the Central government for the revival of the State’s economy.

Mr. Mann, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, apprised him of the State’s fiscal position, an official statement said. Mr. Mann said that previous governments had left a whopping burden of ₹3 lakh crore on the State and demanded an immediate financial package of ₹50,000 crore each for two years to put the derailed economy back on track. He hoped that with this financial help, the State’s economy would become self-sustainable and economically viable during the third year.

Mr. Mann said his government on its own would also strive hard to fill the empty coffers by completely wiping out the “mafia” from the State. He also mentioned that Punjabis have made enormous sacrifices for the country’s Independence and even now “valiant Punjabi soldiers are protecting the borders from internal and external aggression to safeguard the nation’s integrity and sovereignty”.

Mr. Mann also solicited support from the Government of India to foil the attempts of “inimical forces from across the international border”, which he said, “is well-equipped with the latest techniques”. He, however, assured the Prime Minister that Punjab would also provide all necessary assistance to the Centre in this regard and also requested the Centre to furnish “the latest, hi-tech infrastructure to our State forces for anti-insurgency operations”.

Terming the outcome of his maiden meeting with the Prime Minister after assuming the charge as Chief Minister as “positive”, Mr. Mann said the former had promised “all possible support and complete cooperation to make Punjab a vibrant State”.