Punjab’s debt rises by ₹50,000 crore during AAP regime: Governor seeks fund ‘utilisation details’ from CM Mann

September 23, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

With the debt of financially-stressed Punjab rising by around ₹50,000 crore during the one-and-a-half-year regime of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the State, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday sought the details of ‘utilisation of this huge amount’ from the State government.

In a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Mr. Purohit said the government should share the details as the debt burden is set to cross ₹3.5 lakh crore. The Governor’s action was in response to Mr. Mann’s letter on Thursday seeking the release of the Rural Development Fund (RDF) from the Centre.

Mr. Mann had asked the Governor to flag the issue of stalled RDF worth ₹5,637.4 crore with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said owing to the non-receipt of pending funds, the Mandi Board-Rural Development Board is not able to repay existing loans. Likewise, it is not able to continue with developmental activities for the welfare of farmers and rural population of the State.

In his letter, Mr. Purohit said, “At the outset, I would like to convey that I am duty-bound to serve the people of Punjab. I have learnt from media reports that you have already approached the Supreme Court before approaching me. It would be appropriate to wait for the decision of the highest court before anything is done on this issue.”

“Further, I have learnt that the debt of the Punjab rose by about ₹50,000 crore during your regime. Details of utilisation of this huge amount may be furnished to me so that I will be able to convince the Prime Minister that money has been properly utilised,” the letter added.