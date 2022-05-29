Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa: Congress leader

The attack took place a day after the Punjab Government withdrew Mr. Moosewala’s security cover

The attack took place a day after the Punjab Government withdrew Mr. Moosewala’s security cover

Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was seriously injured after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told PTI that several bullets hit Mr. Moosewala, 27, who was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke when he was attacked. He had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa Assembly seat in the recent Assembly election and was defeated by AAP’s Dr. Vijay Singla.

Expressing anger and shock over the attack, several Congress leaders indicated that Mr. Moosewala had succumbed to his injuries but there was no official word on his condition.

“Shocking to hear about death of #sidhumoosewala in a shootout-not sharing the videos received via WhatsApp due to sensitivity but shot at many times,” Congress national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill tweeted.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among 424 people whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police on Saturday.

The others included former MLAs, two Jathedars of Takht Damdama Sahib and Takht Kesgarh Sahib, heads of Deras and serving and retired policemen.

Mr. Moosewala had joined the Congress last year ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.