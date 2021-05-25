Punjab YouTuber booked for racial slur on Arunachal MLA, people

GUWAHATI:

25 May 2021 11:56 IST

Arunachal police seek update from Punjab counterparts

The police in Arunachal Pradesh have sought an update from their Punjab counterparts on a YouTuber wanted for a racial slur against a Congress MLA of the State.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on May 24 that FIRs had been filed against Punjab-based YouTuber Paras Singh for mocking MLA Ninong Ering over his appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India, a variant of PUBG.

The YouTuber also made a racist remark against the State and its people, the multiple FIRs said.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are working in close coordination with the Punjab police and are awaiting an update from them,” Director-General of Police R.P. Upadhyaya said.