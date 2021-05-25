Other States

Punjab YouTuber booked for racial slur on Arunachal MLA, people

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (in picture) said that FIRs had been filed against Punjab-based YouTuber Paras Kumar for mocking MLA Ninong Ering. File photo   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The police in Arunachal Pradesh have sought an update from their Punjab counterparts on a YouTuber wanted for a racial slur against a Congress MLA of the State.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on May 24 that FIRs had been filed against Punjab-based YouTuber Paras Singh for mocking MLA Ninong Ering over his appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India, a variant of PUBG.

The YouTuber also made a racist remark against the State and its people, the multiple FIRs said.

“We are working in close coordination with the Punjab police and are awaiting an update from them,” Director-General of Police R.P. Upadhyaya said.

