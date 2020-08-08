Punjab withdraws police security for Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Bajwa

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa.

CHANDIGARH

08 August 2020 20:05 IST

Redundant as he had procured it directly from Union Home Ministry, says State govt.

The Punjab government has decided to withdraw the police security for Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa after an assessment showed that he had virtually no threat perception.

An official spokesperson on Saturday said the security provided to the Rajya Sabha MP had become redundant since he had procured personal security directly from the Union Home Ministry.

The spokesperson said Mr. Bajwa had actually been getting enhanced security from the Punjab police, way beyond what he was entitled to as Rajya Sabha MP. This was because the State government had decided not to withdraw it as he was State Congress chief. Ideally, the enhanced security should have been pulled out as soon as he became MP.

Mr. Bajwa was given Z Category security cover by the MHA on March 19 and has 25 CISF personnel for personal security, house protection and escort, besides two escort drivers. Till March 23, he also had 14 PP personnel deployed with him but a few were withdrawn for pandemic duties. He has six PP personnel and an escort with driver, which are now being withdrawn, said the spokesperson.

At loggerheads with Chief Minister

Notably, Mr. Bajwa has been at loggerheads with the Chief Minister ever since the Congress came to power in 2017. Recently, he and Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo had approached the Governor asking for an inquiry by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the production of illegal liquor amid the hooch tragedy that claimed over 100 lives.

Following this, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and all the Cabinet Ministers demanded strict action against both the MPs for their alleged “anti-party and anti-government” activities.