Punjab withdraws night curfew, Sunday lockdown

Govt. decision due to fall in virus cases

With COVID-19 cases and deaths falling, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced a slew of relaxations, including lifting of the night curfew and withdrawal of the lockdown on Sundays.

The number of people taking part at weddings and funerals has been increased to 100 in line with the Union government’s guidelines under ‘Unlock 5.0’. The limit of three passengers in a car has been eased and buses can take in passengers at 50% of their capacity on condition that the windows be kept open.

Captain Amarinder Singh has directed Director-General of Police Dinkar Gupta to ensure strict adherence to the protocol and take immediate action against those violating the mandatory use of face masks. He insisted that there be no laxity in view of the ongoing paddy procurement operations and the coming festival season.

As for the reopening of schools and educational institutions, which the Centre has left to the States to decide after October 15, the final decision will be announced after discussions between the Home Secretary and the Education Department.

Review meeting

At a virtual meeting to review the COVID-19 situation, the Chief Minister said the restrictions imposed earlier had helped to keep the cases down. However, he voiced concern over the increase in the number of cases in rural areas.

In a brief presentation, K.K. Talwar, head of the expert health committee, said the positivity rate had come down from 10.85% on September 14 to 5.12% on September 28.

The number of deaths and patients on the ventilator had also declined during this period, he said.