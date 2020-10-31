Punjab waives vehicle tax for bus operators

Chandigarh

31 October 2020 00:57 IST

The Punjab government on Friday ordered 100% waiver on motor vehicle tax till December 31 for all stage carriage, mini and school buses, while deferring payment of arrears of taxes, without interest and penalty, to March 31, 2021.

The directives were announced by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at a virtual conference with private transport associations. An official statement said the move would result in benefit to the transport sector to the tune of ₹100 crore.

Capt. Amarinder also directed Transport Minister Razia Sultana to discuss and resolve other issues of concern to mini private bus owners by next week.

Though the Transport department had initially suggested waiver up to 50% of tax till December 31, the Chief Minister, responding to the concerns of transporters, overruled the department to announce 100% relief. It may be recalled that the transporters were earlier provided 100% relief for two months, till September 30, by the State government, said the statement.

Capt. Amarinder took note of the problems faced by the transporters, who pointed out that with less than 10% commuters availing the bus services, they were unable to meet even the cost of diesel to run their vehicles.

He agreed with the transporters that their industry needed further support from the State government in the present situation.