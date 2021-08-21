Punjab Vigilance Bureau to file recall petition against ex-DGP Saini’s release

The former DGP was arrested on August 18 in a land fraud case

Punjab’s Vigilance Bureau has decided to file a recall petition in the High Court against the August 19 release orders of Sumedh Saini in a land fraud case. It will also petition against the court’s interim bail order of August 12 in the disproportionate assets case against the former Director General of Police.

The Bureau will soon be moving the recall petitions in the two cases filed against Mr Saini, a 1982 batch IPS officer.

Mr. Saini was arrested on August 18 in the land fraud case when he went to the Vigilance Bureau (VB) office in connection with another case of disproportionate assets. Mr. Saini had gone to the VB office in accordance with the High Court order awarding him interim bail subject to him joining the investigation in the disproportionate assets case within 7 days of the grant of interim bail.

Ordering Mr Saini’s interim bail, the court had, on August 12, 2021, stated: “For joining loose ends, if any, with regard to the documentary evidence or banking transactions, this Court is of the opinion that custodial interrogation of the petitioner is not required. The petitioner is granted interim bail subject to his joining investigation within one week from today.”

Pointing out that the ex-DGP had chosen to visit the VB office late in the evening on the last day of the 7-day period, an official spokesperson of the Bureau said Mr. Saini had thus failed to follow the HC orders in letter and spirit. “Saini intentionally exhausted the seven-day period during which he had to join the investigation in accordance with the interim order in FIR No. 13 disproportionate assets case), and even then he arrived at the Sector 68 Mohali office of the Bureau without any prior intimation to the investing officer,” said the spokesperson.

In the circumstances, the Bureau had decided to file a petition before the court seeking the recall of the interim bail orders in the disproportionate assets case.