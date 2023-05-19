ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books excise officer in disproportionate assets case

May 19, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - Chandigarh

Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused officer, Joint Director (GST) Babir Kumar Birdi, a resident of Lamba Pind in Jalandhar

PTI

Representational Image. File | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANIUM S

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a disproportionate assets case against a senior officer of the excise department on May 19, officials said.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused officer, Joint Director (GST) Babir Kumar Birdi, a resident of Lamba Pind in Jalandhar, they said.

The case was registered against Birdi for amassing assets more than his known sources of income which were created through corruption as a government official, a Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said in an official statement.

From April 1, 2007 to September 11, 2009, the spokesperson said, the officer spent a total of ₹5.12 crore while his actual income from all sources was ₹2.08 crore — 145.40% more than his total income.

During an in-depth investigation, it was established that the officer had created more moveable and immovable assets than his actual income by allegedly misusing his official position, he said.

"In this regard, a case under Section 13(1) (b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB Police Station, Jalandhar Range," he added.

The bureau is conducting raids to arrest the accused and he will be arrested soon, the spokesperson said.

