Punjab varsity launches unique COVID-19 website

To fight against novel coronavirus with authentic information, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) has launched a unique COVID-19 information web portal, which it claims has most of the authentic information, and sources for references, research and an understanding of the phenomenon.

University Vice-Chancellor R.K. Kohli, said that the portal will provide authentic information to scientists, medical practitioners, administrators, mediapersons, bureaucrats and diplomats.

“CUPB COVID-19 information portal will be updated automatically, which will provide authentic information and official resources related to global COVID-19 updates, India COVID-19 dashboard, health guidelines issued by WHO and other agencies, COVID-19 research funding, details of PM-CARES Fund and other essential information, which can be accessed by visiting https://cupcovid19.info,” he said.

“During the ongoing crisis, people are not only struggling to fight the pandemic but also an infodemic due to ample amount of verified and unverified information related to COVID-19 available on the Internet. This portal is an attempt to compile the vast and scattered up to date relevant information on a single platform to facilitate the researchers and students as well as the common man. This portal would serve as a gateway for exploring research funding, research publications, global updates, government announcements, and the best strategies to beat COVID-19,” Mr. Kohli said.

Mr. Kohli added that the portal would encourage scientists to collaborate for pathbreaking research on COVID-19, and help medical practitioners stay updated with global health updates from authentic sources of information.