Punjab varsity launches unique COVID-19 website

A screenshot of the COVID-19 information portal launched by the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda.

A screenshot of the COVID-19 information portal launched by the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Website seeks to be platform for authentic information and official resources on the pandemic

To fight against novel coronavirus with authentic information, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) has launched a unique COVID-19 information web portal, which it claims has most of the authentic information, and sources for references, research and an understanding of the phenomenon.

University Vice-Chancellor R.K. Kohli, said that the portal will provide authentic information to scientists, medical practitioners, administrators, mediapersons, bureaucrats and diplomats.

“CUPB COVID-19 information portal will be updated automatically, which will provide authentic information and official resources related to global COVID-19 updates, India COVID-19 dashboard, health guidelines issued by WHO and other agencies, COVID-19 research funding, details of PM-CARES Fund and other essential information, which can be accessed by visiting https://cupcovid19.info,” he said.

“During the ongoing crisis, people are not only struggling to fight the pandemic but also an infodemic due to ample amount of verified and unverified information related to COVID-19 available on the Internet. This portal is an attempt to compile the vast and scattered up to date relevant information on a single platform to facilitate the researchers and students as well as the common man. This portal would serve as a gateway for exploring research funding, research publications, global updates, government announcements, and the best strategies to beat COVID-19,” Mr. Kohli said.

Mr. Kohli added that the portal would encourage scientists to collaborate for pathbreaking research on COVID-19, and help medical practitioners stay updated with global health updates from authentic sources of information.

