Punjab to vaccinate 1.74 lakh health workers

On Day 1 of the first phase, three doctors, two others get first dose in presence of CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab rolled out the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday with five healthcare workers getting the jab in the presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who virtually kicked off the process to inoculate 1.74 lakh such workers in the first phase.

Next Phase

Dr. Sandeep Singh, Dr. Charan Kamal, Dr. Dimple Dhaliwal Srivastva, computer operator Asha Yadav and Class IV employee Surjit Singh were administered the first dose of Covishield at a civil hospital in Mohali.

Capt. Amarinder said it was his desire to get vaccinated first, but in accordance with the directives of the Central government, only healthcare workers could be covered in the first phase. “I will definitely get myself vaccinated in the next phase,” he said.

Army, police personnel

After covering health staff, the vaccine would be administered to Army and police personnel, in line with the guidelines of the Government of India.

He said he had written to the Prime Minister for permission for free distribution among the lower income groups.

To a query on the vaccine safety, the Chief Minister said it would not have been approved unless the scientists were sure of its safety.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said all arrangements had been put in place for a smooth vaccination drive, including online portal for registration, operationalisation of 366 sites for administering the dose etc. in the State. In the initial stage, as many as 408 vaccination teams had been constituted and 59 teams were working to inoculate the healthcare workers, he added.

Apart from these, 729 coldchain points had been established in the State for storage of vials at the desired temperature, he said.