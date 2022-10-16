Punjab to soon launch new affordable housing policy

Aman Arora. File. | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora on October 15 said that to provide affordable housing for lower-middle and lower-income families and to resuscitate the real estate sector in the State, the Housing and Urban Development department would soon launch a new affordable housing policy.

“The department has formulated “Punjab Affordable Housing Policy-2022”, and its draft has been uploaded on the official website for seeking suggestions from the public. Those desirous may submit their suggestions in writing till October 29, 2022,” he said.

He said in the new policy, the minimum area for a plotted colony had been fixed at five acres and the minimum area required for group housing was 2 acres only. The saleable area had been increased to 65% as compared to 55% in normal colonies to provide plots at affordable rates to the common man and saleable area was being given on the total plot area of the project irrespective of any master plan road passing through the plot area,” he added.

He said that to reduce the burden on individual plot holders, the mandatory provisions for providing schools, dispensaries and other common facilities had also been precluded. Change of land use (CLU), external development charges (EDC) and other charges had also been reduced to 50% or half, as applicable for a normal colony but the reduction in charges would not be applicable in Greater Mohali Development Authority Development Area. Also, to enable speedy clearance of CLU and other approvals, the single competent authority had been designated at the local level irrespective of the size of a colony. All powers for approvals had been delegated to the Chief Administrators of the concerned Urban Development Authority, he said.