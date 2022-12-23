ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab to set up State-level COVID Control Room 

December 23, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Hospitals, labs and collection centres have been directed to upload details of tests on COVA Portal of State government, and intimate testing details to respective district and State COVID-19 cell

The Hindu Bureau

The Heritage street near the Golden temple in Amritsar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid the fresh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Punjab government has decided to set up a State-level COVID Control Room to tackle any exigency.

The decision was taken at a review meeting, presided over by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, surrounding the arrangements for COVID-19, held here.

A government statement said that all hospitals, labs, and collection centres offering to test for COVID-19 have been directed to upload details of tests including positive and negative results on the COVA Portal of the State government, as well as intimate complete testing details to the respective district and State COVID-19 cell.

The Chief Minister urged the people to wear appropriate masks in all educational institutions, government, and private offices, and indoor-outdoor gatherings, malls, and public places, for the prevention of further spread of the virus among the people.

Mr. Mann said that in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, a total of 2,10,80,032 samples have been conducted so far, and on an average 2500 RT-PCR and RAT tests are being done on a daily basis. In the past three weeks, the average positive rate has been 0.02%, and the positivity is less than 0.1 as compared to the last two months, he added.

