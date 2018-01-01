Punjab to set up revenue panel soon

In a bid to provide better services, Punjab will soon be setting up a revenue commission, which will revisit the existing land Acts to make them relevant with the changed land use situation.

State Financial Commissioner Vinni Mahajan on Monday said here on Monday that the commission would examine the need for new Acts or amendments to the existing ones to legalise the land lease practices to provide a firm basis for modern, high-value agriculture and horticulture in place of the current monoculture of wheat and paddy.

“Besides, the commission will also explore the possibility of replacing the current practice of presumptive ownership with appropriate legal title,” she told presspersons.

Ms. Mahajan, an Additional Chief Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, said Punjab would prepare a special policy for affordable colonies in the next two months based on small size plots and housing at reasonable rates to provide houses to all with basic amenities in urban areas.She said the department had started the Punjab Shehri Awas Yojana-2017 under which applications were received in all towns in the State, which would be verified and the final list be prepared in the next three months.