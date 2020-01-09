Punjab to set up 7 fast-track courts to try rape cases

The Punjab government has decided to set up seven fast-track courts to ensure speedy trial and justice in rape cases. It has also decided to establish three special courts to adjudicate offences against children.

The State cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, met on Thursday and decided to establish 10 more family courts to cover all the districts of the State.

“Cabinet has approved setting up of seven fast-track courts, with the creation of 70 posts to manage them, for dealing exclusively with the rape cases,” the government said in a statement. “Four of these courts will be set up in Ludhiana and one each at Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ferozepur. Seven additional posts of Additional and District Sessions Judges along with 63 supporting staff have been approved,” it added.

The courts, to be set up at an approximate annual expenditure of ₹3.57 crore, will implement the provisions of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018, to deal with the pending rape cases expeditiously. As per the amendment made to Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code in 2018, trial of rape cases is to be concluded within two months.

The cabinet also paved the way for setting up a Water Regulation and Development Authority by approving enactment of ‘The Punjab Water Resources (Management and Regulation) Ordinance, 2019’. The ordinance, which was approved by the council of Ministers on December 4, 2019, is now all set to be introduced as the ‘The Punjab Water Resources (Management and Regulation) Bill, 2020’ in the State Assembly, according to the statement.

“The Bill proposes to set up a Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority, consisting of a Chairman and two other members to be appointed by the government. The Authority will be responsible for management and conservation of water resources of the State in a judicious, equitable and sustainable manner, and will be empowered to take all such measures as it deems necessary or expedient for this purpose,” the government said.

To check delays and speed up implementation of various projects and schemes in the State, the cabinet decided to establish an empowered committee of Ministers, who will have the power to take all necessary decisions relating to the same. Also, to make tourism more disabled-friendly, the cabinet approved the necessary amendments to the Punjab State Culture Policy, 2017, and the Punjab State Tourism Policy 2018, to ensure compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.