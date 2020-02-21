‘Punjab to probe sacrilege cases’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said the State’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) will now investigate the Behbal Kalan and Bargari sacrilege cases as the Supreme Court has rejected the CBI plea to investigate them.

He was making a statement during the budget session of the State Assembly here.

The Chief Minister informed the House that the Supreme Court had on Thursday morning allowed the State to carry on its investigations into the sacrilege cases and the subsequent police firing in these cases, which were handed over to the CBI by the previous SAD-BJP regime.

“These cases will now be probed only by Punjab. The modalities will be announced later,” he said. The government had announced in the House last year that the cases would be taken back from the central agency and would be investigated by the State government.

Two persons were killed in the police firing in Behbal Kalan of Faridkot district in 2015, which followed the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari.

AAP welcomes decision

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Aman Arora welcomed the decision and said that now the Punjab government should ensure time-bound investigations into the cases so that the guilty could be punished.

Before the session started, the Shiromani Akali Dal staged a protest outside the Assembly and demanded a rollback of the power tariff hike in the State.