Punjab to pay teachers in line with UGC’s Seventh Pay Commission

CM Bhagwant Mann announces regularisation of services of 8,736 teachers, shuttle bus for girl students of government schools

The Hindu Bureau CHANDIGARH
September 05, 2022 21:10 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the implementation of the University Grant Commission’s (UGC) pay scale in accordance with the Seventh Pay Commission’s recommendations for teachers in the State’s colleges and universities.

He also announced the regularisation of services of 8,736 teachers across the State, saying that the State government was committed to ensuring the well-being of every strata of society. He was speaking at an event at Anandpur Sahib on Teacher’s Day.

In a bid to the counter school drop-out rate among girl students due to lack of transport facilities, Mr. Mann announced the start of shuttle bus services for girl students of government schools across the State.

Congratulating teachers on Teacher’s Day, the Chief Minister said the decision on the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission’s recommendations would come into force from October 1, 2022.

Mr. Mann added that in order to impart quality higher education to students, the State government had decided to overcome the shortage of teachers in colleges by recruiting guest faculty. He said the State government was committed to providing excellent higher education to students, and no stone would be left unturned for the noble cause. He also announced the enhancement of honorarium for guest faculty.

