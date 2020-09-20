Punjab to open higher education institutions from September 21

The Punjab government on Saturday allowed the opening of higher education institutions for Ph.D scholars and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratories and experimental works from September 21.
However, schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed. The orders were issued in compliance with the directives of Unlock 4.0 issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
According to the guidelines issued by the Special Chief Secretary (Home), Satish Chandra, open air theatres will be allowed to function with strict adherence to social distancing norms. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places would continue to remain closed.
As per the orders, online distance learning shall be permitted and encouraged but schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students and regular classes.
Mr. Chandra said 50% of the teaching and non-teaching staff would be allowed to attend schools at a time for online teaching, tele-counseling and related work in areas outside the containment zones, as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued on September 8, 2020 by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
