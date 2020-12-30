Punjab to lift night curfew from Jan. 1

The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to lift the night curfew from January 1, 2021 and advised the public to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

An official statement said restrictions regarding night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in all cities and towns and closing down hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces etc by 9.30 p.m. in the State would remain till December 31, 2020. However, both these restrictions would no longer be applicable from January 1, 2021 onwards due to recent downtrend in COVID-19 cases.

“Furthermore, the ceiling of 100 persons and 250 persons in all indoor and outdoor social gatherings would be applicable up to December 31. Now, it has been decided that these restrictions are further relaxed to 200 persons and 500 persons in all the indoor and outdoor social gatherings from January 1, 2021 onwards respectively,” it added.

The statement said the district authorities would ensure strict implementation of all the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the State government, including keeping social distance of minimum 6 feet distance, regulating crowds in markets and public transport. “Penalties would be imposed for violation of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like not wearing of face masks and spitting in public places etc,” it said.