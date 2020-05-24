Other States

Punjab to give discount on product-testing to boost agri-food industry

State also announces special packages to support the exporter community

To give a fillip to the agriculture and food sectors, the Punjab Biotechnology Incubator (PBTI) has decided to give a discount on all product testing at its facility for Punjab-based exporters.

The industry players have hailed it an initiative that would benefit exports and boost business.

The Punjab Biotechnology Incubator (PBTI) has approved a flat 15% discount on all product testing besides announcing special packages to support the exporter community, said a statement.

The PBTI is providing testing services that include residue analysis, microbial analysis, adulterants and food additive analysis, an important part of the stringent export guidelines of international locations such as the European Union. Major exports from Punjab include rice, honey, milk and milk products to the countries of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

The PBTI is part of an agri food biotechnology cluster in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), which provides accredited analytical services, testing facilities, contract research, etc. to farmers, entrepreneurs, startups and exporters.

Ashok Sethi, director of the Punjab Rice Exporters Association, said it would benefit exports. “We would always support the Punjab lab and also request the Export Inspection Agency (EIA) to give its formal accreditation and approval for testing purposes for all food products including rice,” he said.

“The Basmati rice exporters had recently made requests to the EIA about testing of samples for pesticides residual levels for export shipments to Europe. Besides, it’s commendable that the Punjab Agri Export Corporation had been arranging to pick up rice samples for the last six weeks to facilitate export shipments under the lockdown situation,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 6:59:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/punjab-to-give-discount-on-product-testing-to-boost-agri-food-industry/article31664390.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY