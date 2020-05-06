Punjab to decide tomorrow on home delivery of liquor during lockdown

Punjab is all set to open liquor vends from May 7 across the State and the Excise and Taxation Department has issued direction to the field staff to be prepared for home delivery as well.

The home delivery, however, will only be during the period of lockdown, a senior official told The Hindu on Wednesday.

“In view of the pandemic situation, we have proposed to start online delivery during the lockdown period. All liquor expect Punjab Made Liquor (PML) can be delivered up to a maximum of two litres,” said Navdeep Bhinder, Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner.

Ms. Bhinder said the final decision on the home delivery would, however, be taken by the Cabinet on Thursday.

The department had issued an order allowing opening of vends in the non-containment areas.

Shehzad Luthra, leading liquor contractor, has demanded that the State government should come to the rescue of the business which is reeling under severe loss.

“The dealers have lost several days of sales. The government must extend the business year from 365 working days to 465 so that the trade could regain its sales, protect the government revenue and manage to survive this prolonged agony which is perhaps the worst in many decades,” he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed all Deputy Commissioners and SPs to constitute district-level teams headed by a magistrate to eradicate smuggling of illegal liquor across the borders and also to prevent the supply of non-duty paid liquor from the distilleries to the vends.

Mr. Khattar presided over a meeting with the officials through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister directed the DCs and the SPs to ensure quick installation and regular monitoring of flow meters in every distillery. While directing the SPs to identify illegal godowns, if any, Mr. Khattar said an inventory of such liquor seized should be prepared, according to an official statement.