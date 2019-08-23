Punjab to canalise rivers with help from World Bank, ADB

With Punjab facing the flood fury, the Amarinder Singh government has decided to canalise all rivers in the State, taking technical support from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

The Chief Minister, who on Thursday conducted an aerial survey to assess the damage caused by floods in Sultanpur Lodhi (Kapurthala) and Jalandhar areas, announced a project to realign river streams and courses, besides strengthening and widening of river embankments for a permanent solution to the problem of floods.

In Sarupwal of Sultanpur Lodhi, where the overflowing Sutlej led to a breach in the embankment, affecting 62 villages, the Chief Minister promised due compensation to the affected farmers as soon as the water receded and a special ‘girdawari’ (crop loss assessment) was completed.

He also announced dedicated relief teams in the affected areas.

Each team will comprise officials from the health, civil supplies and animal husbandry departments and ensure regular and timely supply of food, medicines and fodder.

CM inspects breach

Capt. Amarinder also inspected the breach at Gidderpindi in Jalandhar, resulting from the release of excess water from the Bhakra dam.

For the first time, the Bhakra, which is normally filled to its permissible storage level of 1,680 feet by September, was overflowing in August, he said.

The Chief Minister told reporters that even if the central government fails to extend support, the State would ensure full support to every person affected by the floods.

Letter to PM

The Chief Minister had written to the Prime Minister on Tuesday, seeking a special flood relief package for the State.Meanwhile, Capt. Amarinder was briefed about the current situation arising out of the Satluj breach by the Deputy Commissioners of Jalandhar and Kapurthala. They informed him that more than 18,000 packets of dry ration besides water bottles were airdropped on Wednesday in all the affected villages with the help from Army and NDRF.

Another 5,000 food packets and water would be distributed on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)