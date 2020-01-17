Punjab to bring White Paper on SAD-BJP power agreements

The Punjab government will bring out a White Paper in the monsoon session of the State Assembly to expose the alleged fraud committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal with regard to the controversial Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with private players during its previous regime.

“The White Paper will reveal all the documents signed by the previous SAD-BJP government in the State, as well as the power plants set up by them, which had caused undue burden on the State,” said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh while talking to journalist here after the Governor’s address on the first day of the two-day special session of the Assembly.

“After messing with the State’s economy through various destructive measures, including the PPAs, the Akali Dal was trying to use the issue against my government to promote their vested political interests,” he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that his government was committed to protecting the interests of Punjab and its people, and will ensure that nothing detrimental is done to them.

Earlier, during Governor V.P. Singh Badnore’s address, members of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Akali Dal raised slogans against the Congress government, accusing it of not fulfilling its promises.

Legislators of the Akali Dal and AAP later staged a walkout from the House. Leader of the Opposition in the House and AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said they walked out in protest against the denial of permission to move the private member bill in the Assembly, seeking termination of the PPAs.

Outside the Assembly, Mr. Cheema termed the Governor’s speech a “bundle of lies”, saying the government had again tried to put words in his mouth. “Captain [Amarinder Singh] government has failed to fulfil even a single promise listed in the party manifesto. Promises made to all sections of society, including the Dalits, elderly, traders and youth, debt-ridden farmers and farm labourers, have remained unfulfilled so far,” he said.