Punjab to amend Prisons Act to boost jail security

Chandigarh

25 February 2021 00:40 IST

Stricter punishments for criminal acts

The Punjab government has decided to amend the Prisons Act of 1894 to strengthen security at prisons and curb criminal acts by inmates through more stringent punishment for major offences such as rioting, escape from prison, and other violations of prison discipline and rules.

A Bill to bring in the necessary changes will be introduced in the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, scheduled to begin on March 1. The decision was taken on Wednesday by the State Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The Council of Ministers approved a proposal mooted by the Jails department to add new penal provisions in the Act to strengthen security arrangements and prevent the use of mobile phones by the inmates, riots inside the jails, incidents of assault on the jail staff, damage to the jail property, incidents of absconding, possession of drugs inside the jails etc, said an official statement.

The Cabinet also approved a new Economically Weaker Section (EWS) policy, paving the way for construction of more than 25,000 houses for the economically weaker sections, with developers and authorities required to develop 5% of project area for EWS housing.

These houses would be constructed in reasonably sized pockets, along with social infrastructure, such as schools, community centres and dispensaries, at convenient locations to ensure comfortable living for the beneficiaries. They will be provided access to basic civic amenities, said the statement.

Nod for bifurcation

The Cabinet also gave nod to the bifurcation of the common cadre of the Departments of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research. The move is aimed at prompt resolution of disputes arising out of the establishment matters between these two departments.