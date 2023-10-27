ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab to allow only green firecrackers in festivals 

October 27, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Only licensed traders would be allowed to sell permitted firecrackers and no e-commerce site shall accept online orders within Punjab

The Hindu Bureau

| Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Punjab government has decided to allow the use of only green firecrackers on the occasions of Diwali, Gurpurab, Christmas and New Year, and any violation of the directions will invite immediate penal action.

State’s Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday said the government has decided to allow only green crackers that do not use barium salt or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury, arsenic, lead, or strontium chromate.

According to an official statement, it has also been decided that the sale of firecrackers would be done through licensed traders for the permitted firecrackers. Also, no e-commerce websites shall accept any online orders and affect online sales within Punjab. The statement said that the Punjab Pollution Control Board has been directed to carry out short-term monitoring in the selected cities of the State.

It added that the police authorities shall ensure the sale and use of allowed green firecrackers during the permitted time and at designated places.

