Punjab teacher shows obscene videos to class 6 students, arrested

The accused was a teacher in the government middle smart school of Gobindpura Mohalla

April 30, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Phagwara

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A school teacher has been arrested for allegedly showing an obscene video on an LCD screen in a classroom and making vulgar gestures to girl students of class six, police said on Saturday.

The teacher, Rajiv Sharma, was arrested on the complaint of the father of a school girl, said Satnampura SHO Gurinderjit Singh.

The accused was a teacher in the government middle smart school of Gobindpura Mohalla, the police official said.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO added.

