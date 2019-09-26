Punjab takes steps to check stubble burning

With paddy harvesting picking up in Punjab, the State government has ordered impounding of combine harvester machines operating without the Super Straw Management System (super SMS) in an attempt to curb stubble burning.

Farmer outfits said the decision would add to their cost of operations, resulting in additional financial distress. They warned of an agitation if farmers are not duly compensated.

Paddy harvesting is expected to pick up momentum over the next 10-15 days and the farmers will face the challenge of managing nearly 20 million tonnes of straw this season.

The Agriculture Department has ordered impounding of the combine harvester machines which are found to be functioning without the super SMS.

The use of super SMS with combine harvester helps to facilitate in situ management of crop residue, the super SMS attached to the rear of a combine harvester chops and uniformly spreads loose straw on the field. With this method, the farmers are not required to burn the straw before sowing the next crop.

In the wake of adverse impact of stubble burning on the environment, the Department has issued directions under Section 31-A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. There are nearly 12,000 combine harvesters in Punjab, of which 5,000 are fitted with super SMS.

“We have issued directions to all Deputy Commissioners to depute adequate staff for ensuring strict implementation of the instructions,” said Kahan Singh Pannu, State Agriculture Secretary.

Farmers’ outfits, however, expressed reservations over the orders.

Additional expenses

“This will only add to our cost of production. Now a farmer will have to spend at least ₹400-₹500 per acre additional for harvesting the crop. Without the super SMS, the harvesting cost with combine machine is around ₹1,300-1,400/acre. The government should compensate us and then ask us to refrain from burning the crop residue. We should be paid at least ₹5,000 per acre for expenses incurred on the alternative means,” said Pargat Singh, chief patron (Rupnagar) of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur).

Harinder Singh, general secretary of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), said that if farmers were not suitably compensated, the outfit would be left with not other choice but to launch an agitation.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday wrote to the Prime Minister seeking cost compensation of ₹100 per quintal of paddy to motivate farmers.