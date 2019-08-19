Punjab swamped by deluge

As heavy rain lashed Punjab during the past three days, leaving its rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Beas in spate, flood-like situations were witnessed in many parts of the State on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced ₹100 crore for emergency relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-hit regions of the State and said a special “Girdawari” will be conducted as soon as the water level recedes to ensure adequate compensation for the affected farmers.

The Chief Minister made these announcements during a tour of the flood-affected areas of Rupnagar district on Monday. Capt. Amarinder also expressed grief over the death of three persons due to roof collapse in Ludhiana district on Sunday.

Rupnagar Deputy Commissioner Sumeet Jarangal informed the Chief Minister that due to heavy downpour in the district the total release of water at Ropar headworks was 2,50,000 cusecs. “The district administration rescued more than 600 families from 45 villages ,” he said.

Later, the Chief Minister held a meeting to review the overall flood situation in the State with senior officials. During the meeting it was revealed that the situation in the rivers Beas and Ravi was under control though danger continued to lurk in areas adjacent to the Satlej and further downstream, at Harike headworks in Ferozepur.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been stationed at villages in Jalandhar. Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar Varinder Kumar Sharma said keeping in view the alarming situation due to release of 2,40,000 cusec of water from Ropar headwork, companies of NDRF and SDRF have been stationed at vulnerable points in Shahkot, Nakodar and Phillaur.

Also, the Army has also been requested to station their companies at all these sub-divisions so that they could help the administration in case of any need, he added.

Army rescue operations

Flood relief teams of the Army under the Western Command are actively carrying out rescue operations in various areas of Punjab and Haryana.

In neighbouring Haryana, flood-like situation was seen in many parts. The Indian Air Force rescued nine persons stuck in Karnal district owing to rise of water in the Yamuna river.