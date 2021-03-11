Other States

Punjab study links rise in farm incomes to FPO membership

A file photo used for representational purposes only.  

A study at the Ludhiana-based Punjab Agricultural University to track the impact of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) on the income and employment of farmers in Punjab during 2019-20, has revealed that incomes increased after farmers joined the FPOs and the impact was greater among small, marginal and semi-medium farmers.

The study, titled “Economic Impact of Farmer Producer Organisations on Punjab Peasantry”, asserts that overall, the while permanent labour employment has marginally increased, the income of farmers has increased by 15.71% due to a shift in cropping patterns and proper use of farm inputs.

FPOs consist of member farmers and are run by them with support from organisations-agencies. In Punjab, there are 67 FPOs.

“Multiple linear regression analysis reveals that farm size, family size and membership of FPOs significantly influenced the income level of farmers. These FPOs have been improving the income level of the member farmers,” said Renuka Rani, a researcher with the Department of Economics and Sociology, PAU, who conducted the study.

“The change in the net annual income of the FPO members after and before joining the FPO was analysed. Overall increase in income of a sample of 100 FPO members was 15.71%, mainly due to a shift in the cropping pattern and awareness about farm inputs used by farmers such as seeds, fertilizers, insecticide, pesticide, insect and pest attack, timely use of inputs and subsidised farm implements,” Ms. Rani said.

“Before [joining] FPOs, the farmers used excessive fertilizers. But due to monthly meetings and awareness created by FPOs, the farm input costs decreased, which led to an increase in the income of the farmers. The analysis found that the highest increase was seen in case of marginal farmers as they started practising allied activities along with farming,” she added.

In Punjab, out of the total of 10.53 lakh land holdings, about 34% are held by small and marginal farmers. Farmers in general and small farmers in particular, have been facing several problems in production and marketing.

Ms. Rani also pointed out that many FPOs in Punjab are either non-functional or working inefficiently.

“Many FPOs lack storage facilities. There is an urgent need to extend financial and technical assistance to them for setting up modern storage facilities. Large number of FPOs complained of ineffective utilisation of funds and lack of credit facilities to members. Also, many FPOs have been facing the problems of non-linkages with national and international markets,” she said.

Comments
Related Articles

Congress launches ‘5-guarantee’ Yatra in Assam

Bihar Minister Ram Surat Rai “involved” in illicit liquor trade: Tejashwi Yadav

HC asks Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh to make available ‘safe houses’ for runaway couples

Three policemen suspended for death of rape survivor’s father ‘in accident’

Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district has second highest cancer incidence rate in country: Minister

IT Department seizes over ₹1.21 crore unaccounted cash after raids in Kolkata

Supreme Court to hear plea for probe into alleged corruption in land lease of private hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai

Assam Assembly elections | Opposition targets BJP after court stays wage hike for tea workers

Explosives-laden SUV: Jaish-ul-Hind's Telegram channel 'created in Tihar', say Mumbai police

Two militants killed during encounter in Kashmir’s Anantnag

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC postpones manifesto release following ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee

Congress announces list of 26 candidates for Assam polls

PM against Bengal syndicates, but kingpins running BJP show in Assam: party MLA denied ticket

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her video message from the hospital, in Kolkata on March 11, 2021.

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata hopes to return to ‘her field in next 2 or 3 days’

Assam Rifles sentry wounded in attack in Imphal

After Mizoram, Manipur offers help to Myanmar refugees

SP-RLD to hold a joint maha panchayat in Mathura

Assam MP to sue NGO for doctored video

Jawan shoots self in Agartala police HQ

Manipur CM lauds police for busting narcotics factory

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 5:40:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/punjab-study-links-rise-in-farm-incomes-to-fpo-membership/article34044924.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY