Punjab steps up school opening

CHANDIGARH

30 January 2021 01:13 IST

Schools asked to comply with COVID-19 guidelines

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Friday that all government, aided and private schools were set to reopen for Class 1 and 2 and pre-primary classes from February 1.

The Minister said he has directed the Education Department officials and school managements to strictly comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

Advertising

Advertising