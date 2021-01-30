Other StatesCHANDIGARH 30 January 2021 01:13 IST
Punjab steps up school opening
Schools asked to comply with COVID-19 guidelines
Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Friday that all government, aided and private schools were set to reopen for Class 1 and 2 and pre-primary classes from February 1.
The Minister said he has directed the Education Department officials and school managements to strictly comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
