Other States

Punjab steps up school opening

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Friday that all government, aided and private schools were set to reopen for Class 1 and 2 and pre-primary classes from February 1.

The Minister said he has directed the Education Department officials and school managements to strictly comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2021 1:14:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/punjab-steps-up-school-opening/article33700166.ece

